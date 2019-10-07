|
|
Kathleen D. Sasse Kelley, 56, of Saxonburg, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Born Dec. 31, 1962 in Butler, Pa., she was the daughter of Allen D. Sasse and Shirley Logan Sasse.
Kathy was a graduate of Knoch High School. She worked at Moonlight Mushroom Farm, Dynamic Ceramics and Associated Ceramics. She was a member of the Buffalo Valley Pool League, Saxonburg Fireman's Club and the Saxonburg . Kathy loved to go to camp, play pool, watching sunsets and spending time with her friends and family.
Surviving are her loving son, Brandon (Teri) Kale of Saxonburg; grandson, Aiden Kale of Saxonburg; best friends, Sonia Carson of Saxonburg and Ed Kosinski of Saxonburg; her mother, Shirley Logan Sasse of Cabot; siblings, Ronald (Debbie) Sasse of Sarver, Russell (Joyce) Sasse of Worthington, and Diane Mahan of Saxonburg and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kelley and sisters, Kimberly Sasse and Deborah Sasse.
There will be no visitation or services.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Association.
Fox Funeral Home, Inc., Saxonburg is assisting the family with arrangements. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com