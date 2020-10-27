1/
Kathleen M. "Kathy" Clawson
1965 - 2020
Kathleen M. "Kathy" Clawson, 55, of Templeton, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Kathy was born on April 19, 1965, in Kittanning. She was a 1983 graduate from Dayton High School and a lifelong resident of the Templeton area. Kathy worked for the BPOE Elks Lodge No. 203 for more than 30 years. She enjoyed going to camp in Medix Run, going to fairs around Pennsylvania and gambling and casinos. Kathy loved 80s concerts, being social and being around friends.

Her memory will be cherished by her mother, Barbara A. (Nolf) Anderson, of Templeton; her loving husband, Roger Clawson, of Templeton; her daughter, Ashley Rahman and children, Logan Remaley and Aydin Rahman, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; her daughter, Janelle Geer and daughter, Nora Geer, of Templeton; her son, Dylan Clawson, his wife, Kristal, and children, Briar and Ada Clawson, of Mayport; and her sister, Kimberly M. Johnston and husband, David, of Punxsutawney.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, James M. Sharrer; and a brother, Jason W. Sharrer.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, where the BPOE No. 203 will hold a 7 p.m. memorial service.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Kathy's family, please visit bauerfuneral.com.



Published in Leader Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
October 27, 2020
Kathy was a special friend always had a smile for me and made me feel so good she had a pleasant smile that warmed the heart she has many friends who are sad of her passing and will miss he so much god bless her and her family and friends
shirley bailey
Friend
