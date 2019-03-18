Kathleen (Nana) Marie Stitt, 77, of Ford City, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice.

Kathleen was born on Sept. 18, 1941, to Samuel and Helen Bowser Yount. She married Willis Stitt on April 23, 1966.

She was a homemaker. She belonged to Heilman Emmanuel Lutheran Church and was a past matron of the Eastern Star of Kittanning, Chapter 277.

Kathleen loved spending time with her family and grand kids. She enjoyed camping in Segal, Pa., campfires, gardening and canning. She was known for her deer bologna and jerky, and her homemade buns.

She is survived by her husband; daughters, Joyce Ann and David P. Riggle, of Ford City, Carrie Marie and Erin Satterfield, of Ford City; brothers, Dean Yount, of Florida, Dennis (Butch) Yount, of Florida; a sister, Linda and Gary Wyant, of Florida; a brother-in-law, Rich Pytel; grandchildren, Matthew Willis and Amber, Kaitlyn Marie, Zachary Lee, Jacob Thomas, Natalee Marie; and one great-grandson due in June, Jacksin Colt Kenneth Stitt.

In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Pytel.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at the Mantini Funeral Home. There will be an Eastern Star service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the lodge.

There will be additional visitation at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m., which will also take place at the Mantini Funeral Home. Pastor Ben Osterling will officiate. Interment will be at Heilman Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

The family requests that donations be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, Pa., 16023.