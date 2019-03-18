Kathleen "Nana" Marie Stitt, 77, of Ford City, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice.

Kathleen was born on Sept. 18, 1941, in Kittanning, to Samuel and Helen Bowser Yount. She married Willis Stitt on April 23, 1966.

She was a homemaker. She belonged to Heilman Emmanuel Lutheran Church and was a past matron of the Order of the Eastern Star of Kittanning, Chapter 277.

Kathleen loved spending time with her family and grand kids. She enjoyed camping in Sigel, Pa., campfires, gardening, and canning. She was known for her deer bologna and jerky, and her homemade buns.

She is survived by her husband; daughters, Joyce Ann and David P. Riggle, of Ford City, Carrie Marie and Erin Satterfield, of Ford City; brothers, Dean Yount, of Florida, Dennis "Butch" Yount, of Florida; a sister, Linda and Gary Wyant, of Florida; a brother-in-law, Rich Pytel; grandchildren, Matthew Willis and Amber, Kaitlyn Marie, Zachary Lee, Jacob Thomas, and Natalee Marie; and one great-grandson due in June, Jacksin Colt Kenneth Stitt.

In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Pytel.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, where an Eastern Star service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Additional visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Ben Oesterling officiating. Interment will be at Heilman Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery. The family requests that donations be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, Pa., 16023.