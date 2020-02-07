|
Kathryn A. "Kathy" Noel, 76, of Kittanning, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the ACMH Hospital.
She was born on Feb. 4, 1944, in Indiana, Pa., to Metro "Pete" and Anna (Rushnok) Oshipp.
Kathy graduated from Purchase Line High School in Indiana County, and received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from I.U.P. She taught kindergarten and first grade for 32 years at Kittanning Township Elementary School. Kathy was a member of the Kittanning County Club along with her husband, Bill, whom she married on Nov. 27, 1999. She was active in the KT Clicks Team, for many years. Kathy previously attended the Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church in Indiana. She was an avid reader, loved her flower beds, spending time at her pool and her special cat, Nuf. Kathy will be lovingly remembered for her bubbly and witty personality and for always being full of life.
She will be greatly missed by her loving husband, William "Bill" Noel; one son, Sean J. Liptak and wife, Caroline, of Tarentum; two step-daughters, Christine Adams and husband, Steve, of Clemmons, N.C. and Aimee Manley and husband, Korey, of Lucas, Texas; six grandchildren; and one brother, Paul Oshipp and wife, Judy, of Kerrville, Texas.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Michael J. Liptak, who passed away in Oct. 30, 1993; and her son, Patrick M. Liptak, who passed away on Sept. 21, 2001.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Bauer Funeral Home with Father George Mitchell officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Kathy's family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.