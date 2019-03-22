Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Clever
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn L. (Clawson) Clever

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathryn L. (Clawson) Clever Obituary

Kathryn L. (Clawson) Clever, 71, of Kittanning, died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

She was born on Nov. 13, 1947. in Kittanning, to the late RM and L. Maurie Clawson.

Kathy was a lifelong resident of the community and retired as a nurse's aide from the Armstrong County Health Center.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and going to Smicksburg.

Left behind to cherish her memory are son, David (Marcy) Walker, of Kittanning; daughter, Barbara (Josh) Johnson, of Kittanning; granddaughters, Alysa Walker (Nick Freeman), Mia Walker, Arica (Jim) Aller; grandsons, Ron Anthony and Cody Adams; step grandsons, Adam Walker and Samuel G. Walker, IV; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Seth, and Dominic Scuiba; sister, Nadine Butler, of Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Clever; two brothers, her infant twin, and Harry Clawson; and sister, Mabel Batista.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from noon until time of funeral services at 3 p.m. in Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, with Pastor Tim Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Salem (Hill's) United Church of Christ Cemetery. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now