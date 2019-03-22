Kathryn L. (Clawson) Clever, 71, of Kittanning, died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

She was born on Nov. 13, 1947. in Kittanning, to the late RM and L. Maurie Clawson.

Kathy was a lifelong resident of the community and retired as a nurse's aide from the Armstrong County Health Center.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and going to Smicksburg.

Left behind to cherish her memory are son, David (Marcy) Walker, of Kittanning; daughter, Barbara (Josh) Johnson, of Kittanning; granddaughters, Alysa Walker (Nick Freeman), Mia Walker, Arica (Jim) Aller; grandsons, Ron Anthony and Cody Adams; step grandsons, Adam Walker and Samuel G. Walker, IV; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Seth, and Dominic Scuiba; sister, Nadine Butler, of Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Clever; two brothers, her infant twin, and Harry Clawson; and sister, Mabel Batista.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from noon until time of funeral services at 3 p.m. in Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, with Pastor Tim Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Salem (Hill's) United Church of Christ Cemetery. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.