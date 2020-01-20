|
|
Kathryn L. Haney, 70, of Middlesex Township, Valencia, passed away on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, with her family by her side, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born in Mt. Pleasant, Pa., on July 3, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Rev. William and Evelyn Gauntz.
Kathryn was a caregiver in the area for older people who were in need of her help.
She was a member of Crossway Community Church in Valencia.
Surviving are her husband, Mark D. Haney, who she married on Aug. 2, 1975, her daughters, Sarah Brooks (Eric) of Imperial, Missouri and Anna Haney of Middlesex Township, her grandchildren, Maria Haney and Adela, Eliana and Josiah Brooks.
She was preceded in death by a brother, John Gauntz.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, at the McDonald Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc., 238 Crowe Ave. Mars, Pa.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Crossway Community Church, 109 Davis Rd. Valencia, PA 16059.
Please meet at the church. Burial will be in Center Hill Church Cemetery, Kittanning.
Memorials may be made to Crossway Community Church for distributions to Kathryn's favorite charities.
Directions and condolences are available at: www.mcdonald aeberli.com.