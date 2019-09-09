|
Kathy Jean Shealy, 60, of Kittanning and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday evening, Sept. 7, 2019, at her home following a battle with cancer.
Born Nov. 29, 1958, in Brookville, she was the daughter of Edward Bradley and the late Shirley Drayer Bradley.
She married Robert W. Shealy on June 23, 2004, and he survives.
Kathy was a home caregiver and worked for Helpmates in Kittanning.
She enjoyed traveling, fishing and her time in Florida.
Kathy loved her children and grandchildren and cherished the time she spent with them.
Survivors include her father, Edward, of Sligo; husband, Bob, of Kittanning; six children: Brent Orr (Joie) of DuBois; Misty Orr (Jessie Adams) of New Bethlehem; Matthew Shealy (Laura) of Dora; Mitchell Shealy (Deidre Wolfe) of Oak Ridge; Cody Thrush of New Bethlehem; and Kyle Thrush (Renee Siesky) of Brookville.
Kathy is also survived by seven grandchildren: Sydnee, Cheyenne, Brendon, Owen, Cael, Weston and Mia; two brothers: Jim Drayer (Sandy) of Mayport and Ed Bradley, Jr., of Fairmount City; and one sister, Angie Allshouse of Ridgway.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randon Orr.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn St., New Bethlehem.
Private graveside services will be held at the Hawthorn Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Michael Trenga, Monarch Hospice Chaplain, will deliver the eulogy.
Online condolences may be sent to Kathy's family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com