Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-545-9464
Kay B. McKelvey

Kay B. McKelvey Obituary

Kay B. McKelvey, 84, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the ACMH Hospital.

She was born May 1, 1935, in Rural Valley, the daughter of James Lewis McKelvey and Lela (Bovard) McKelvey.

Kay was raised in Rural Valley, and graduated from the former Shannock Valley High School.

After graduating she attended Robert Morris University and then worked as a manager at Papercraft Corp. in Blawnox, for 30 years.

Kay was also employed at the Armstrong County Courthouse in Personal Property before retiring.

More recently she moved to Kittanning, in 2000.

Kay was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church and enjoyed going to the Richard G. Snyder YMCA.

She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Sharon D. Smith and husband, Herbert, of Bryn Mawr, Pa.; grandsons, Harry, Thomas and Stephen Smith, all of New York City; sister, Jean A'Hearn and husband, Frank, of Allison Park; and several nieces and nephews.

Kay was predeceased by her parents; loving husband, Gilbert J. Donovan; twin brother, Kenneth L. McKelvey; sister, Donna Moore; and step-mother, Anna McKelvey.

Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service held in Kay's honor at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 155 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, with the Rev. Dana Wilmot officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kay's honor to the Richard G. Snyder YMCA, 1150 N. Water St., Kittanning, PA 16201.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To leave an online condolence for Kay's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

