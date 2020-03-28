Home

Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
God's House Orlando
Kaycee Rebekah Winger


1983 - 2020
Kaycee Rebekah Winger Obituary

Kaycee Rebekah Winger, 36, formerly of Kittanning, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.

She was born on March 31, 1983, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning, Pa., to Wayne and Betty Kaye (Duncan) Winger.

She was a 2001 graduate of Kittanning Senior High School. Kaycee loved her friends and family, especially her three children. She was a devoted fan of country star Brantley Gilbert and a member of the BG Nation. She loved the outdoors, whether she was strolling barefoot on the beach or skipping stones across Buttermilk Falls. She attended God's House Orlando and was active in women's ministries at the church. She had an infectious smile, and a heart that couldn't contain all the love she had to pour out on the world.

She is survived by her parents, Wayne and Betty Kaye Winger; two brothers, Matthew and Erik; and her three beautiful children: Ryleigh, Trey and Fallon Winger.

The family will have a private service on March 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at God's House Orlando, and will livestream the service on the church's website (www.godshouseorlando.com) for those who wish to watch from home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in Kaycee's memory to the church family she so loved, God's House Orlando (www.godshouseorlando.com).

