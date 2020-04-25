|
Keith Kirkwood Buck, 87, of Kittanning, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 6, 1932, in Kittanning, to the late Orrie W. and Ruth (Kirkwood) Buck and lived in the area all of his life.
Keith was a physician. He graduated from Kittanning High School, class of 1951, University of Pittsburgh, BS in Biology, 1955, and University of Pittsburgh, Dr. of Medicine, 1959. Upon graduation from medical school, he did his internship at Allegheny Valley Hospital from July 1, 1959 to July 1, 1960. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961-1963, as a Captain at Carswell Air Force Base, Fort Worth, Texas. He, then returned to Kittanning, where he opened a family practice from March 1963, to December 2004. Upon his retirement in 2004, Keith was honored to have the Labor and Delivery Suite at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital renamed as the Keith K. Buck Birthing
Center, having delivered 9,163 babies in his 41 years of service to the community.
He belonged to Grace Presbyterian Church. His memberships included AMA, PMS, ACMS, American Academy of Family Practice, Masonic Lodge No. 805 and he was a recipient of the DeMolay Legion of Honor. Keith enjoyed spending time with his family.
Left behind to cherish his memory includes his wife, Sally, whom he married on June 16, 1956; children: Holly Visnesky and husband, John, of Pittsburgh, Richard "Chip" Buck and wife, Stephanie, of Morgantown, W. Va. and Beth Satterfield and husband, David, of Morgantown, W. Va.; grandchildren: Morgan and Benjamin Visnesky, Zachary, Matthew (wife, Elizabeth), and Emily Buck, and Keith and Allie Satterfield; and one brother, Richard Buck.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Harry Buck and Jean Zeigler.
Arrangements are private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Keith's honor to Grace Presbyterian Church, 155 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, PA 16201 or Kittanning Public Library, 280 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, PA 16201. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.