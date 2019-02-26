Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Walkchalk Salem Baptist church
1006 Butler Road
Kittanning, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth A. Mason


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth A. Mason Obituary

Kenneth A. Mason, 58, of Kittanning, died on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at his residence.

Ken loved gardening, fishing, camping, and working in his shop.

Ken is survived by his wife, Maxine Mason; his mother, Loretta Mason; two stepsons, John (Kim) Szafranski and their daughter, Chantal; and Mark Szanfranski; siblings, Terry (Jim) Robinson, Carolyn (Bill) Carson, Mike (Jennifer) Mason, Gwen Leahy, Ann (Bob) Davis, Dennis (Beth) Mason, Cindy (Alan) Polatka, and Brad (Gladys) Mason; sister-in-law, Raenette Mason; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Mason; and a brother, Andy Mason.

A memorial service to celebrate Ken's life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in the Walkchalk Salem Baptist Church, 1006 Butler Road, Walkchalk, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Bowser officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home Kittanning. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now