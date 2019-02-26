Kenneth A. Mason, 58, of Kittanning, died on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at his residence.

Ken loved gardening, fishing, camping, and working in his shop.

Ken is survived by his wife, Maxine Mason; his mother, Loretta Mason; two stepsons, John (Kim) Szafranski and their daughter, Chantal; and Mark Szanfranski; siblings, Terry (Jim) Robinson, Carolyn (Bill) Carson, Mike (Jennifer) Mason, Gwen Leahy, Ann (Bob) Davis, Dennis (Beth) Mason, Cindy (Alan) Polatka, and Brad (Gladys) Mason; sister-in-law, Raenette Mason; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Mason; and a brother, Andy Mason.

A memorial service to celebrate Ken's life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in the Walkchalk Salem Baptist Church, 1006 Butler Road, Walkchalk, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Bowser officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home Kittanning. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.