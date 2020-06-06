Kenneth Bennett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth Bennett, 37, of Kittanning passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

He was born on Feb. 27, 1983, and was the son of Rachelle Cravenor and the late Kenneth Bennett.

Kenny worked for Shurina Brothers Landscape Service. He was a hard-working man that always cared about his appearance and loved to surround himself with family and friends.

He was survived by his mother, Rachelle Cravenor; a sister, Carolyn Bennett; a brother, Chad Bennett, all of Kittanning; two nieces, Molly and Calia Bennett; three nephews: Lane, Jodeci, and Rumbler Bennett; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James Edward and Geraldine Alice (McElravey) Cravenor; his paternal grandparents, Stanley and Mary (Barnes) Bennett; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. with a service at 3:30 p.m. at the Janette L. Gamble Funeral Home, Inc., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, (724) 567-7006 with Pastor Scott Fairman officiating.

Online condolences may be made at Gamblefh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved