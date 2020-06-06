Kenneth Bennett, 37, of Kittanning passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

He was born on Feb. 27, 1983, and was the son of Rachelle Cravenor and the late Kenneth Bennett.

Kenny worked for Shurina Brothers Landscape Service. He was a hard-working man that always cared about his appearance and loved to surround himself with family and friends.

He was survived by his mother, Rachelle Cravenor; a sister, Carolyn Bennett; a brother, Chad Bennett, all of Kittanning; two nieces, Molly and Calia Bennett; three nephews: Lane, Jodeci, and Rumbler Bennett; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James Edward and Geraldine Alice (McElravey) Cravenor; his paternal grandparents, Stanley and Mary (Barnes) Bennett; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. with a service at 3:30 p.m. at the Janette L. Gamble Funeral Home, Inc., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, (724) 567-7006 with Pastor Scott Fairman officiating.

Online condolences may be made at Gamblefh.com.