Kenneth Eugene Prugh, Sr., 76, of Rural Valley, passed away on March 26, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on Dec. 4, 1943, to Ernest and Avanell (Cochran) Prugh in Kittanning, Pa.
Kenneth worked as a milkman for Better Dairy, a coal miner for 10 years, and as a foreman for McLaughlin Builders, Rural Valley.
He was a member of Dayton First Church of God, UMWA and enjoyed woodworking.
Kenneth is survived by his wife Karen (Palilla) Prugh; four daughters, Brenda A. (LeRoy) Beckett of Kittanning, Deborah L. Cooper of Kittanning, Maria (Mark) Patterson of Home, and Trisha (Jeremy) Walker of Dayton; son, Eric Hellgren of Rural Valley; three brothers, Ray Prugh of NuMine, Larry (Linda) Prugh of Elderton, and Barry (Joyce) Prugh of NuMine; a sister, Saranell (Thomas) Rocco of Rural Valley; 10 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kenneth E. Prugh, Jr.; and a grandson, Andrew Patterson. All services will be held privately because of the COVID-19 guidelines. Burial will take place in the Harkleroad Cemetery, Rural Valley.