Kenneth L. Himes, 70, who lived at the Passavant Memorial Home in Ross Township, was visiting his family in North Buffalo Township, Armstrong County, and was reported missing on Dec. 26, 2018, and was later found deceased on March 30, 2019.

Kenneth was born in Kittanning, on Sept. 16, 1948, a son of the late Mary C. (Smith) and Russell J. Himes.

He was a graduate of Ford City High School.

Kenneth worked at Goodwill and as a clerk at the Giant Eagle on the South Side of Pittsburgh.

He enjoyed music, television, movies, cars, and participating in the activities center where he lived. He also enjoyed all the Pittsburgh sports.

Kenneth is survived by his two brothers, Charles R. "Sky" (Catherine) Himes, of Ford City, and Howard W. "Howdy" (Anna Marie) Himes, of Slate Lick. He is also survived by eight nieces and nephews and nine great nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister.

Family and friends will be received on from 9-10 a.m. June 29, at the Slate Lick United Presbyterian Church, 106 Brown Road, Freeport.

A memorial service will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Davis officiating. A private committal service will be at the Eddyville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial contributions to be made to the Eddyville Cemetery Assn. 282 Creek Dr., New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or to the Progressive Workshop, 301 Oak Ave, Kittanning, PA 16201.

