Kenneth W. Trudgen


1951 - 2020
Kenneth W. Trudgen Obituary

Kenneth W. Trudgen, 69, of Kittanning, died on Tuesday March 31, 2020 in ACMH Hospital.

He was born on Feb. 2, 1951, in Spaces Corners to the late Robert & Erma Trudgen.

He was a retired draftsman who enjoyed model car collecting. He also was an avid reader who enjoyed history, being on the computer, camping, and looking at different blueprints of homes.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his husband, Michael Hollenbaugh Trudgen of Kittanning; sister Judy Trudgen (Donna Gregor) of Kittanning; brother Randy (Donna) Trudgen of Kittanning; sister Jan (Jim) Fickes of Kittanning; nephew Josh Trudgen of Kittanning; niece Chelsea (Tim) Dzugan of Tarentum; niece Nicole Fickes of Kittanning; nephew Dakoda Fickes of Kittanning; five great-nephews: Riley Trudgen, Evan Trudgen, Cam'ron Fickes, Ky'ren Fickes, and Tom Trudgen; four great-nieces: Alexa Pinkerton, Kennedi Dzugan, Kinsley Dzugan, and Faith Trudgen; and his beloved dog Bootsy.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic all services for Kenneth Trudgen will be private. Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning is handling the arrangements.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

