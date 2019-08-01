|
Kevin Roy McCracken, 63, of Brandon, Fla., passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. A native of Kittanning, he had resided in Brandon, Fla., for four years coming from Fort Collins, Colo. He was a member of Larimer Chorale, Fort Collins, Colo., and is survived by his brother, Eric Mc- Cracken; sister, Cathy (Dave) Patrick; niece, Laura Hall and family; Scott McCracken, Adam Fry and family, Jonathan Patrick and family, and many other family and friends who will truly miss him. Services are pending. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com.