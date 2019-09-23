|
Kevin Roy McCracken, 63, of Brandon, Fla., formerly of Kittanning, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019.
He was born Sept. 14, 1955, to Vernon B. and Elizabeth J. (Bouch) McCracken in Kittanning.
Kevin was a 1973 graduate of Kittanning High School. He earned a degree in Electrical Design Engineering and Technology from Penn State. He worked as a software engineer with Affinity Systems, LLC and also served as an inventory specialist for RGIS. Kevin was a tenor with The Larimer Chorale of Fort Collins, Colo. He will be lovingly remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and wit.
His memory will be cherished by his brother, Eric Mc- Cracken, of Florida; a sister, Cathy Patrick and husband, Dave, of Valrico, Fla.; nephews, Scott McCracken, of Washington, Adam Fry, of Lancaster, Pa., and Jonathan Patrick, of Brandon, Fla.; and a niece, Laura Hall, of Vancouver, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from noon until time of memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, with the Rev. Ed Walters officiating. Inurnment will be in Slate Lick Cemetery in South Buffalo Township. Memorial contributions may be made in Kevin's honor to The Larimer Chorale, P.O. Box 884, Fort Collins, CO 80522. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send a condolence to Kevin's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.