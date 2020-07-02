Kurtis J. Cogley, 34, of Ford City, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 24, 1985, in Kittanning, a son of Jeffrey J. and Lori (Jordan) Cogley.

Kurtis attended Center Hill Church of the Brethren. He was a steelworker, employed by ATI Industries in Brackenridge. He enjoyed riding his quads, fishing, and going to camp. He really loved spending time with his daughters.

He is survived by his parents, of Ford City; his wife, Destyne (Ford) Cogley, of Ford City; two daughters, Roree June Cogley and Emma Jane Cogley; his brother, Adam Cogley, of Ford City; and his maternal grandparents, Zane and Rochelle Jordan.

Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Center Hill Church of the Brethren, with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

His pastor, the Rev. Ron Shafer, will officiate the service.

Interment will follow in Center Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery.

To share memories and condolences, please visit www.welchfh.com.