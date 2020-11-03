1/
L. Eugene Highfield
1926 - 2020
L. Eugene Highfield, 94, of Gilpin Township, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at ACMH Hospital in East Franklin Township.

A son of the late Clyde Highfield and Minnie (Pressler) Highfield, he was born July 16, 1926, in Gilpin Township, Armstrong County.

Eugene had been employed as a millwright at the West Leechburg Works of Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp. for 32 years before retirement in 1979. He also owned and operated Highfield Lumber Co. in Gilpin Township. Eugene was a member of the Apollo Free Methodist Church in Spring Church, and the Retirees of the U.S.W.A. in Leechburg. He enjoyed spending his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include a son, Kenneth E. Highfield (Sue), of Gilpin Township; two daughters, Jan J. Stephens (Scott), of Gilpin Township, Sue Ellen McIntire (Jack), of Gilpin Township; five grandchildren: Kendra Bailey (Erik), Ken Highfield, Jr., Zack Highfield, Ainsley McIntire and Breanna Zboran (Kyle); and two great-granddaughters, Faren and Isla Bailey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen M. (Oberdorf) Highfield in February 2019; three brothers: Homer, Clifford and Glenn Highfield; and five sisters: Helen Kalmar, Isabel Louden, Dorothy Walker, Hazel Jean McIntyre and Annabelle Highfield.

All arrangements are private including a family viewing and funeral ceremonies at the Clawson Funeral & Cremation Center, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051).

Interment will be made at Forks Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery in Gilpin Township.

Condolences to the Highfield family may be offered at: clawsonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Leader Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
