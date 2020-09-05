1/
Lana Cooper Preisach
1952 - 2020
Lana Cooper Preisach, 68, of Fort Mills, S.C., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at White Oaks Manor Nursing Home in Rock Hills S.C.

She was born March 31, 1952, to Dean and Jean Schaub Cooper in Kittanning.

She graduated from Worthington High School class of 1970. She attended Butler Community Collage. She was employed by AllTel Corp. until her husband was transferred by US Air to Charlotte N.C.

Lana enjoyed working, playing cards, puzzles, baking and spending time with her family.

She married Karl Preisach on Aug. 26, 1978, and together they were the parents of two sons, Kurt Phillip (Daniell) Preisach and Erich Thomas (Jessica) Preisach, all of Fort Mills, S.C.; and four grandchildren, the joy of Lana's life completed the family. They are: Evvy, Teagen, Cooper and Mylee.

Lana was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Karl, on July 30, 2020; and a brother, Alan Lee Cooper.

Greene Funeral Home of Rock Hill, S.C., is handling funeral arrangements.

Local arrangements are being handled by Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.



Published in Leader Times on Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
