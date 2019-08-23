|
Laroy A. Dameron, 89, of Kittanning, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21 2019, at his home.
He was born April 23, 1930, in Canoga Park, Los Angeles County, Calif., the son of Anson and Celeste (McCoy) Dameron.
Laroy was a long-time former resident of Southern California, graduating from Canoga Park High School in 1949. He honorably served as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and then was employed as a water utility worker for the city of Los Angeles, for 33 years, retiring in 1986. Laroy moved to Pittsburgh, in 1993, and in 2006, came to live in Kittanning, with his daughter. Upon moving to the area, he attended
Grace Baptist Church.
He will be remembered with love by his son, Raymond S. Dameron; daughters, Brenda Piechowicz and husband, Ron, and Heather Harrington; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; a brother, Jerry Dameron and wife, Mary; sisters, Vina Cink and husband, David, and Sonja Dameron; and sister-in-law, Margo Dameron.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Dorothy M. Dameron, whom he married April 23, 1966, and died Nov. 13, 2006; brother, Kenneth Dameron; and sister, Clella Paschal.
The family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation
Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church, 527 Butler Road, Kittanning, PA 16201 with the Pastor Daniel Kaminski officiating. Military honors will be presented by the American Legion Honor Guard following the service. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send a condolence to Laroy's family, or view a tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.