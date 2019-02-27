Home

Larry Eugene Ridinger, 64, of Evans City, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at home.

He was born Jan. 15, 1955, in Kittanning, to the late William and Wanda (Grafton) Ridinger.

He was a diesel mechanic and a member of the Union Baptist Church in Kittanning. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and playing his guitars.

He is survived by his wife, Molly (Klingensmith) Ridinger; two sons, Richard (Heather) Ridinger, of Karns City, and Gregory (Jessica) Ridinger, of Mars; grandson Coby Ridinger, of Karns City; granddaughter, Abigail Ridinger, of Mars; four brothers, John (Karen) Ridinger, of Kittanning, Donald (Nancy) Ridinger, of Ford City, Cliff (Pam) Ridinger, of Kittanning, and Jim (Cheryl) Ridinger, of Kittanning; three sisters, Wannetta Wilding, of Ford City, LouAnn (Malcolm) Heilman, of Kittanning, and Carol (Larry) Smith, of Ford City; mother in-law and father-in-law, Thomas and Kathy (Altman) Klingensmith, of Elderton; 20 nieces and nephews; and 28 great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Wendy DeVore; brother, William

Ridinger, Jr.; brother; Ronald Ridinger; two nieces; and one nephew.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Union Baptist Church, 475 Church Road Ext., Kittanning, Pa. 16201, with Pastor Jonathan Hill officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home to help defray expenses. Arrangements are under the care of Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

