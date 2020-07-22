1/
Larry J. Raybuck
1949 - 2020
Larry J. Raybuck, 71, of Ford Cliff, died Monday, July 20, 2020, in Kittanning Care Center.

Born May 20, 1949, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Roland and Margot (Henry) Raybuck.

Larry worked as a machinist for 54 years at Butler Forge and Metal Works in East Butler. He was a member of the Ford City Sportsmen Club and the NRA. Larry was active with the Boy Scouts of America for 20 years, worked the election polls in East Franklin Township and was a volunteer for the Relay for Life. He enjoyed hunting and reloading shells and bullets and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his wife, Connie (Cravener) Raybuck; his son, Michael (Jennifer) Raybuck, of Ford City; his daughter, Melissa Raybuck Dudjak, of Natrona Heights; and his grandchildren: Dustin, Gracie and Reid.

Friends will be welcomed from 4-8 p.m. Thursday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. As per state mandate regarding the COVID-19 virus, no more than 25 people will be permitted inside the funeral home at a time, and a mask or face covering is required. To send condolences and share memories, please visit www.welchfh.com.



Published in Leader Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Welch Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
