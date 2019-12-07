|
Larry McAninch, 74, of Kittanning, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, while on vacation in the Philippines.
Larry is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he was awarded four bronze stars during his three tours. Larry was Chief Petty Officer while serving in the U.S. Navy and he eventually retired as a recruiter. He had a bait and tackle shop in Marienville, where he lived for 17 years, with his wife and children. He loved to hunt and fish and some of his favorite past times were taking his son, Michael, on fishing trips to Canada, and taking both of his sons hunting and fishing.
Larry is survived by his three children: Katrina McAninch, of Indiana, Michael McAninch, of Rural Valley and Anthony (Casey) McAninch, of Kittanning. He also left behind his grandchildren, Patrick and Paul McAninch, of Kittanning. He is also survived by his sisters, Nancy (Bob) Faulx, of Kittanning, and Connie McAninch, of Marienville; and survived by his three nieces: Lisa Faulx, of Kittanning, Lori Faulx, of Ford City and his great-niece, Mallorie (John) Bellon, of Leechburg.
Friends will be received from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Ford City Cemetery.
