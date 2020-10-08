1/
Larry Roy Fetterman
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Larry Roy Fetterman, 70, of Kittanning, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at UPMC Passavant.

He was born Feb. 10, 1950, in Kittanning, to the late Roy and Edith (Lasher) Fetterman.

He was a truck driver. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. For the past two and half years, Larry lived at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars. He made new friends and family and began to love playing BINGO. He enjoyed watching birds from his window and he liked to draw pictures.

Left behind to cherish his memory includes his daughters, Lori (Fetterman) Magee and husband, Jeff, and Tina (Fetterman) Martin and husband, Adam; sons, Kevin Fetterman and Johnny Fetterman; grandchildren: Ashley Magee, Logan Magee, Zachary Martin, Marisa Martin, Alexander Martin, Billy Fetterman and Isaac Fetterman; a sister, Barb Carney; a brother, Tom Fetterman; nieces: Ronna Bowser, Glo Carney and Betty Johns; and a nephew, Roy Carney.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Hill) Fetterman; a son, Larry Fetterman, Jr.; and a daughter, Emily Johns.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning.

Guests are asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC health/safety protocols.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
(724) 543-1759
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved