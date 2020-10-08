Larry Roy Fetterman, 70, of Kittanning, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at UPMC Passavant.

He was born Feb. 10, 1950, in Kittanning, to the late Roy and Edith (Lasher) Fetterman.

He was a truck driver. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. For the past two and half years, Larry lived at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars. He made new friends and family and began to love playing BINGO. He enjoyed watching birds from his window and he liked to draw pictures.

Left behind to cherish his memory includes his daughters, Lori (Fetterman) Magee and husband, Jeff, and Tina (Fetterman) Martin and husband, Adam; sons, Kevin Fetterman and Johnny Fetterman; grandchildren: Ashley Magee, Logan Magee, Zachary Martin, Marisa Martin, Alexander Martin, Billy Fetterman and Isaac Fetterman; a sister, Barb Carney; a brother, Tom Fetterman; nieces: Ronna Bowser, Glo Carney and Betty Johns; and a nephew, Roy Carney.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Hill) Fetterman; a son, Larry Fetterman, Jr.; and a daughter, Emily Johns.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning.

Guests are asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC health/safety protocols.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com.