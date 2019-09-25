|
LaRue Marion Scott, 99, formerly of Shelocta, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Kittanning Care Center in Kittanning.
She was born Aug. 27, 1920, in Rural Valley, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Cogley) Hill.
LaRue was a member of Shelocta Presbyterian Church and very active in church functions. She also belonged to the Elderton Senior Center and in her spare time enjoyed working in her flower garden. LaRue was known for her excellent baking skills and used her gift to bake pies to donate to the Elderton Fire Department and Shelocta Sportsmen's Club for their bake sales. LaRue will be remembered for being a kind person to all who met her and lending a helping hand whenever it was needed.
She will be deeply missed by her two sons, John A. Scott and wife, Betty, of Elderton, and David P. Scott and wife, JoAnn, of Ocala, Fla.; a sonin law, Richard Rising, of Whitesburg; grandchildren, Brenda (Scott) Prugh, John (Jean) Scott, Carol (Jesse) Hickman, Patricia (Rodney) Binnion, Wesley Scott and companion, Melissa, Scott (Jessica) Rising, and Amy (Keith) Dosch; great-grandchildren, Josh (Crystal) Prugh, Jason Prugh, Michael (Keri) Hickman, Eli Hickman, Justin Scott, Bittany Scott, Lindsay Scott, Zachary (Jina) Polof, Emily Polof, Sarah Rising, Nicole Dosch, Matthew Dosch, and Brandon Dosch; and five great-great-grandchildren and one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Paul J. Scott whom she married on June 9, 1938, and who passed away on March 15, 1977; two daughters, Beverly
Scott and Judy Risinger; a son, William L. Scott, granddaughter, Cindy Rising; daughter-in-law, Toni Scott; brother, Neal Hill; and sister, Maxine Peters.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton, with Pastor Kathy Nice officiating. Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc. To send a condolence to LaRue's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.