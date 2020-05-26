Laura Blanche (Elgin) Anderson
Laura Blanche (Elgin) Anderson of South Buffalo Township, entered the gates of heaven on May 24, 2020, her 82nd birthday, at home, while surrounded by her loving family.She was born on May 24, 1938, to the late Edward and Dorothy Elgin.Laura attended Kittanning High School.She was a homemaker and she, along with her husband, Chuck took in and cared for more than 300 foster children in Armstrong County for more than 40 years.Laura was of Protestant by faith, and loved the Lord.She was an amazing cook, yet had no recipes.Laura loved spending time with her family, especially her great grandsons.She enjoyed shopping and you could always find her at the local dollar store, thrift store or nearby yard sale.Laura is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles Anderson of South Buffalo Township; a daughter, Debbie Davis (late Richard Essaf) of South Buffalo Township; a grandson, Joe (Theresa) Davis of Templeton; two granddaughters: Jodi (Eric DeMeno) Davis of South Buffalo Township, and Jackie (Greg) Gaughan of South Buffalo Township; three great grandsons: Justin Davis, Luke Davis and Casen Gaughan. She is also survived by her brother, Edward (Marcia) Elgin, of West Palm Beach, Fla., and many in-laws and nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Carolyn (Elgin) Barnett.Private funeral arrangements are entrusted to Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home in Kittanning.Interment will be at Cochran Cemetery, Templeton.For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com

Published in Leader Times on May 26, 2020.
