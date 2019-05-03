Laura "Tillie" Fox, 84, of Templeton, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Grey's Colonial Acres surrounded by her loving family. Relatives and friends may visit from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Bauer Funeral Home, 515 North McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the funeral home. A full obituary notice will appear in Saturday's edition of the Leader Times. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send a condolence to Laura's family visit www.bauerfuneral.com.