Laura J. "Tillie" Fox, 84, of Templeton, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Grey's Colonial Acres surrounded by her loving family.

Tillie was born on Dec. 23, 1934, in Kittanning, to John W. and Nellie R. (Tarr) Schaub.

Tillie was a graduate of Kittanning High School and was later employed by the Armstrong School District as a custodian until her retirement in July of 1993. She was a lifetime resident of Templeton, and a member of Templeton Church of God. She also attended the Senior Life Group at her church.

She enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and camping with her husband at their camp in Tionesta. Her true love was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will fondly be remembered for having the video recorder ready and always recording the family events and special moments.

Tillie's memory will be cherished by her sons, Scott B. Fox and companion, Kim, of Ford City, and Jeffrey J. Fox, of West Kittanning; daughter, Tammy L. Moore and husband, Clyde, of Templeton; grandchildren, Amanda Strauser and husband, Anthony, Ashley Moore, Chelsea Fox, and Kaylee Fox; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Haylee, and Zayne Strauser; brother, Raymond Pete Schaub, of West Kittanning; sister, Glendora Lindy Perpich, of Orlando, Fla.; and sisters in-law, Mary J. Fox and Esther Fox.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Melvin L. Fox, who passed away Dec. 18, 2016; daughter in-law, Amy M. Fox; brothers-in-law, Paul Bish, Richard D. Fox, Sr., and Charles R. Fox; and a sisterin law, JoAnn Bish.

Relatives and friends may visit from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Bauer Funeral Home, 515 North McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Molgaard officiating. Interment will be in Cochran Cemetery, Templeton. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send a condolence to Tillie's family visit www.bauerfuneral.com.