Laurel Bernice Wolfe

Laurel Bernice Wolfe Obituary

Laurel Bernice Wolfe, 65, of Manorville, formerly of Adrian, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital.

She was born June 20, 1954, in Kittanning, to the late James Alva "Ab" and Rebecca Rose (Goldinger) Wolfe.

She was a retired quality control engineer and enjoyed knitting, crocheting and reading.

She is survived by sister, Judy Wolfe, of Kittanning; sister, Jennetta (Norman) Brenner, of Lynchburg, Va.; brother, John A. Wolfe, of Adrian; brother, Lynn Wolfe, of Apollo; sister, Leah (Dennis) Wolfe, of Clarion; sister, Virginia Wolfe, of Kittanning; sister, Vanessa (Clyde) Shearer, of York; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister-inlaw, Connie Wolfe.

Friends will be received Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

