Laurie Kaye (Cochran) Beabout, 31, of Templeton, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, after a courageous battle with breast cancer.
She was born Jan. 6, 1989, in Kittanning, a daughter of Richard and Susan (Lowry) Cochran, and was a lifelong resident of the community. She was a customer service representative for AHN Home Health Services and previously worked at King Lanes and Riverside. Laurie enjoyed bowling at King Lanes and spending time with family and friends.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include: her husband, Nicholas Beabout, of Templeton; daughter, Savannah Beabout, and son, Eastion Beabout, both at home; parents, Richard and Susan Cochran, of Ford Cliff; sister, Ricki Evans and her husband, Chad, of Ford Cliff; mother in-law and father-in-law, Nora J. and Robert Beabout, of Templeton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robby and Charity Beabout, of Templeton; nephew, Matthew Beabout, and niece, LeAnn Beabout, of Templeton; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Owen Blaine and Martha (Rupert) Cochran; maternal grandparents, Marcus and Dorothy (Davis) Lowry; Aunt Barb, Aunt Sandy, Aunt Marlene, and Uncle Ron.
Due to the public health concern created by the coronavirus pandemic, services are private.
Burial is in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, Pa 16201.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
