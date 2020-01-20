Home

Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-545-9464
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Kittanning Free Methodist Church
2339 Freeport Rd.
Kittanning, PA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Kittanning Free Methodist Church
2339 Freeport Rd.
Kittanning, PA
LaWave Trudgen


1922 - 2020
LaWave Trudgen Obituary

LaWave Trudgen, 97, of Kittanning, Pa., died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Grey's Colonial Acres.

She was born June 12, 1922, in Armstrong County, Pa., to Roy Hobert and Beulah G. (Hollenbaugh) Rosenberger.

LaWave was a lifelong resident of Armstrong County and was a member of the Kittanning Free Methodist Church.

In her younger years, she worked as a lunch lady at Spaces Corners Elementary School. She dedicated her life to caring for her children and her home. Her Christian faith was very important to her and she enjoyed teaching Sunday school and was in the church choir.

LaWave was also a member of the Gideon Auxiliary Armstrong County North. LaWave and her husband, Theodore, were snowbirds and liked spending winters in Florida. She loved hosting or attending family gatherings.

She is survived by her three sons, Jerry Lee Trudgen and wife, Lorraine of Kittanning, Theodore Carl Trudgen and wife, Linda of Rural Valley, and Rodger Glenn Trudgen and wife, Roxie of Kittanning; a daughter, Lynda Carol Walton of Spring Creek, PA; ten grandchildren, Kevin, Wesley, Kimberly, Edward, Timothy, Billie Jo, John, Donna, Rodger Jr., and Melody; 18 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Leroy Frank Rosenberger of Kittanning.

LaWave was preceded in death by her parents; her husband,

Theodore Roosevelt Trudgen, who passed away on July 24, 1990; three brothers, Robert James Rosenberger, Charles Roy Rosenberger, and Harvey Jack Rosenberger; a sister, Geraldine May Waugaman; and son-in-law, Denny Walton.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, PA 16201.

Additional visitation will be from noon until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Kittanning Free Methodist Church, 2339 Freeport Rd., Kittanning, Pa.

Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington, Pa.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to La- Wave's family or view a video tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

