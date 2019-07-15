Home

Lawrence (Larry) Amo Carlesi, 74, a resident of Chesapeake, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Larry was a native of Pennsylvania, born on Feb. 7, 1945, and was raised in Armstrong County in the Allegheny Valley.

Larry was a talented concrete and masonry contractor, possessing exceptional skills in decorative stonework and the building of fireplaces.

After retiring from the masonry field, he found enjoyment in salvage work which he regarded as a hobby.

He loved games of chance, off track horse betting and relished the opportunity to visit the casino and play his favorite game - Blackjack.

He was also a talented selftrained cook and enjoyed sharing his creations with family.

Above all, he loved being a grandfather and relished the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren.

Larry is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce M. Carlesi; his father, Emil L. Carlesi; and his sister, Patricia A. Carlesi.

He is survived by his mother Delores M. Carlesi; his siblings: Ron, Cathy, Nick, Barb, Victor, Jean, Bella, Terri and Brenda; his children: Lawrence W. Carlesi, Angela M. Farris and her husband, Kevin, Christopher A. Carlesi and his wife, Amy, and Karen D. Asarak and her husband, Tony. He was a proud Grandpa to 10 grandchildren; Ashley, Michael, Lindsay, Amber, Casey, Melanie, Emma, Megan, Justine and Hannah.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at R. W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk, VA, 23434.

A funeral service celebrating his life will be held the following day, at 11 a.m. July 17, 2019, at R.W. Baker & Co.

A graveside service will follow at the Holly Lawn Cemetery, 1525 N. Main St, Suffolk, VA 23434.

Following the services, there will be a gathering of family and friends to enjoy good food and fond memories of Larry.

That gathering will be held at the home of Christopher and Amy; the address will be provided at the service.

Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.

