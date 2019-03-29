Lawrence E. "Shorty" Omasta, 88, of Shelocta, South Bend, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at ACMH Hospital. He was born Sept. 12, 1930, in Armstrong County, to Joseph and Stephania (Pasterik) Omasta. Lawrence was a member of Saint Jacob's United Church of Christ. He was a lifelong resident of Armstrong County, where he spent his younger years driving truck for various companies before becoming a member of the Operating Engineers Local 66 for more than 50 years. He worked as a crane operator for Adams Steel Erection and Middle States Steel over the years. He enjoyed acquiring, restoring, and riding antique Harley motorcycles. Shorty's primary joy was owning, maintaining and piloting his own small airplanes. He truly enjoyed taking Sunday morning flights to many places in Pennsylvania and New York. His memory will be cherished by one son, Gregory (Diann) Omasta, of Rural Valley; a daughter, Susan Jones, of Broussard, La.; brothers, Joseph Omasta, of Kittanning, and Eugene (Kathy) Omasta, of Troy, Ala.; sister, Rosemarie (Steve) Deszendeffy, of Towaco, N.J.; step-daughters, Pam (David) Adams, of Kittanning, Sally (John) Weaver, of Shelocta, Deborah (Alan) Blystone, of Shelocta; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his caretakers, Charlotte Ishman and family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 43 years, Helen Frances (Wissinger) Omasta; son, Kenneth Omasta; and a daughter, Georgia Omasta. Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, 238 S. Main St., Elderton. Memorial contributions can be made in Lawrence's honor to VNA Hospice of Western PA, 154 Hindman Road, Butler, Pa. 16001 or to Saint Jacob's United Church of Christ, 643 Crooked Creek Road, Shelocta, Pa. 15774. Burial will be in South Bend Cemetery, Shelocta. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc. To send an online condolence to Lawrence's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.