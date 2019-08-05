|
Lawson L. Schrecengost of Rayburn Township, Armstrong County, passed away peacefully on Aug. 3, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.
He was born Aug. 10, 1930, to Martha L. (Rearick) and Joseph Harl Schrecengost at his parents' home in the village of Sunnyside.
In 1956, Lawson and his wife, Carolyn (Zeigler) built their home in Sunnyside, and except for two years in the U.S. Marine Corps, he lived in that area all his life.
He was a Corporal (clerk typist) in the United States Marine Corps with the 1st 90 MM Gun Battalion attached to the 1st Marine Air Wing, Pusan, Korea.
As Lawson had often said: "knowing how to type saved my life".
This is because when he landed in Korea, his fellow marines were sent north to the fighting and he was sent south for administration duties.
Lawson began working at the Armstrong County Trust Bank in 1948 and rose to become President and CEO of the bank. He worked there for 45 years until his retirement in 1994.
He was a lifetime member of Salem United Church of Christ (Hill's Church) having served on the Consistory and as Sunday School Treasurer.
Lawson was a longtime member of the Kittanning Area Fireman's Band which he joined as a drummer in 1949.
He enjoyed doing yard work, especially driving his Cub Cadet on his property in Sunnyside.
Lawson's family was always a top priority with him and he loved getting together with them at Christmas time.
He also looked forward to the Penn State and Steelers football games.
Lawson is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughters, Andrea Schruers (spouse David Schruers) of Atlanta, Ga., and Laurie Schrecengost of Meadville, Pa.; along with a grandson, Kent Schruers, of Atlanta.
A funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. at Salem United Church of Christ .
Pastor Todd Marino will conduct the service. Burial will be at the Salem United Church of Christ Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts may be given to Salem UCC Cemetery fund, 116 Hills Church Rd, Kittanning, PA 16201 or Orphans of the Storm, 11878 State Rd. 85, Kittanning, PA 16201 www.carsonboyer.com