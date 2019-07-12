Leah Kovach, 95, of Kittanning, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Grey's Colonial Acres, Plumcreek Township.

She was born on Nov. 10, 1923, to Michael and Susanna (Mital) Ondich in Osceola, Pa.

She was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro.

Leah is survived by her daughter, Patricia Bradley; a grandson, Richard Fetcenko; a granddaughter, Carrie Fetcenko; a great-granddaughter, Aubry Fetcenko; and a brother, Paul Ondich of Yatesboro.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Jim, George, and Melvin Ondich.

Burial took place in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Yatesboro. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. www.carsonboyer.com.