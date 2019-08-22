|
Lee Ann Turner, 80, of Kittanning Township, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at St. Andrew's Village.
The daughter of Russell S. and Pearl E. (Fowles) Turner, she was born Aug. 16, 1939, in Harrisburg. She spent her early years living near Elkins, W. Va., where she formed a lifelong bond to the region and built lasting memories.
Following graduation from Elderton High School in 1957, she became a newspaper proofreader for the Mt. Lebanon News (Pittsburgh) and the Leader Times (Kittanning). Her working career transitioned to the Keystone Generating Station (Shelocta) in maintenance to operations until her retirement in 1996.
From her youth, she was a lover of horses and raised horses for pleasure. An avid reader, she especially enjoyed the writings of Dick Frances and Nevada Barr.
Lee Ann attended Christ Episcopal Church, Indiana, where she received the faithful support of the congregation, Oremus Prayer Group, and the rector, the Rev. William L. Geiger.
She is survived by her brother, Dennis R. Turner and wife, Gail, of Summerfield, Fla., and her sister, Pastor Arlene Schweitzer, of Elderton; nieces and nephews: Ann Marie Schweitzer, of Indiana, Kurt Schweitzer, of Dallas, Texas, Beth Gelfius, of Indianapolis, Devin K. Turner, of Belleview, Fla.; great-nieces and great-nephews: Bricelyn, Bastian, Justin and Jayden Webber, and Ashleigh Gelfi- us; and special friends: Lee, Judy B., Andrea and Ty.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., Indiana, with Father William L. Geiger officiating. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. until the time of the service and are invited to a luncheon following in the church's Community Room. Memorial gifts may be made to Orphans of the Storm, Inc., P.O. Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201, or Christ Episcopal Church. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana.