BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME
500 BEN FRANKLIN RD.SOUTH
Indiana, PA 15701-2343
(724) 349-3100
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
902 Philadelphia St.
Indiana, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
902 Philadelphia St.
Indiana, PA
View Map
Lee Ann Turner Obituary

Lee Ann Turner, 80, of Kittanning Township, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at St. Andrew's Village.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., Indiana, with Father William L. Geiger officiating.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. the time of the service and are invited to a luncheon following in the church's Community Room.

Memorial gifts may be made to Orphans of the Storm, Inc., P.O. Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201 or Christ Episcopal Church.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bowser Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana.

