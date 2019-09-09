|
|
Lee Ann Turner, 80, of Kittanning Township, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at St. Andrew's Village.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., Indiana, with Father William L. Geiger officiating.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. the time of the service and are invited to a luncheon following in the church's Community Room.
Memorial gifts may be made to Orphans of the Storm, Inc., P.O. Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201 or Christ Episcopal Church.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bowser Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana.