Leo Edward Gladys, 83, of Chicora, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Chicora Medical Center.
Leo was born in Ford City, on April 22, 1936. He was the son of the late Ben A. and Ada S. Kijowski Gladys.
Leo was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served from 1955- 1959. He was a member of the Chicora United Methodist Church. He retired from International Staple and Machine Shop in 1998. Leo was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and was a very proud grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving is his wife, Celie "Sue" Fennell Gladys, whom he married in Ford City, on April 27, 1968. Also surviving are two daughters, Tracy Waltman and her husband, Bob, of Butler, and Susan Green and her husband, Tom, of Chicora; four grandchildren: Cameron Green and his wife, Makayla, Kinsey Green, Kassidee Waltman and Alexis Waltman; a sister, Patricia Ross, of Boardman, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Geri Fennell, of Denham Springs, La.; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Leo was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, as well as a number of aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Chicora United Methodist Church, 203 Central Ave., with the the Rev. Mark Wallace, pastor of the Chicora Alliance Church and the Rev. Glenn B. Kohlhepp, a retired United Methodist pastor co-officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chicora United Methodist Church, PO Box 502, Chicora, PA 16025 or to the . Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.
