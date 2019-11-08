Home

Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Liturgy
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church
514 Ninth St
Ford City, PA
Leo F. Oresick


1934 - 2019
Leo F. Oresick Obituary

Leo F. Oresick, 84, of Ford City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at home.

He was born Nov. 15,1934, in Ford City, to the late Steven and Anna (Rudosky) Oresick and was a lifelong resident of the community.

Mr. Oresick was retired from Laborers Union Local 952 and an U.S. Air Force veteran.

He was a member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, and the Ford City Eagles.

He enjoyed riding his bike, going to the YMCA, oldies music and all sports.

He helped at St. Vincent DePaul Food Bank. He was a pirohi worker and took care of the lawn and shrubs at the church.

Leo is survived by his wife, Shirley (Swast) Oresick; two grandchildren, Kasey and Kyle Oresick; daughter-inlaw, Donna, and her husband, Rick Pytel; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Oresick; sister, Mary Sinawski; and brothers: Peter, Basil, John, Michael, Nicholas, Andrew and Joseph.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, where a Parastas service will be held at 7 p.m. A Prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a Service of Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 514 Ninth St., Ford City, with Father John Gribik officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Ukrainian Cemetery in Manor Township.

