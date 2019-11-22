Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-545-9464
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Yobp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona Yobp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leona Yobp Obituary

Leona Yobp, 95, of Ford City, died, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at ACMH Hospital in East Franklin Township.

She was born June 20, 1924, in New Salem, Fayette County, Pa., to John and Maria (Gabor) Kovach.

Leona was an active member of the Emmanuel (Heilman) Lutheran Church. She was a civil service worker during World War II and was stationed at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland, where she met and married her husband, Robert. Leona was a member of the Armstrong County YMCA for 40 years.

She is survived by her two sons, Rob L. Yobp and wife, Marie, of Worthington, and Rockney T. Yobp and wife, Vicky, of Virginia; and one granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert E. Yobp, whom she married July 4, 1943, and who died Oct. 3, 2004; two brothers; and three sisters. Leona is the last surviving member of her immediate family.

At Leona's request there will be no viewing. A graveside service will take place at Heilman Cemetery in Kittanning Township. Memorial contributions may be made in Leona's honor to Emmanuel (Heilman) Lutheran Church, 854 Garretts Run Road, Ford City, PA 16226, or Orphans of the Storm, PO Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send an online condolence to Leona's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -