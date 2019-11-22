|
|
Leona Yobp, 95, of Ford City, died, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at ACMH Hospital in East Franklin Township.
She was born June 20, 1924, in New Salem, Fayette County, Pa., to John and Maria (Gabor) Kovach.
Leona was an active member of the Emmanuel (Heilman) Lutheran Church. She was a civil service worker during World War II and was stationed at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland, where she met and married her husband, Robert. Leona was a member of the Armstrong County YMCA for 40 years.
She is survived by her two sons, Rob L. Yobp and wife, Marie, of Worthington, and Rockney T. Yobp and wife, Vicky, of Virginia; and one granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert E. Yobp, whom she married July 4, 1943, and who died Oct. 3, 2004; two brothers; and three sisters. Leona is the last surviving member of her immediate family.
At Leona's request there will be no viewing. A graveside service will take place at Heilman Cemetery in Kittanning Township. Memorial contributions may be made in Leona's honor to Emmanuel (Heilman) Lutheran Church, 854 Garretts Run Road, Ford City, PA 16226, or Orphans of the Storm, PO Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send an online condolence to Leona's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.