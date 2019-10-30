|
Leonard J. "Moon" Szymanski, 93, of Natrona Heights, passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Fairwinds Manor Personal Care Home in Cabot. He was the husband of Bernice "Bernie" Szymanski. They shared 70 wonderful years of marriage together.
Born on July 20, 1926, in Ford City, he was the son of the late Frank and Josephine Szymanski. Moon served in the U.S. Army in World War II in Germany. He was employed by PPG in Creighton, where he retired after 45 years.
He was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Natrona Heights. He enjoyed playing cards, pitching horseshoes, watching Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, telling jokes and spending time with his family.
His beautiful life will be forever cherished by the lives of his wife, Bernice "Bernie" Szymanski, their two children, Elaine (Rodger) Temple and Kurt Szymanski, all of Natrona Heights; his six grandchildren: Chad (Tanya Curtis) Holsing, Bryan (Erin) Holsing, Danielle (Doug) Gaspersic, Kurt Szymanski, Jr., Heidi (Eric Davis) Szymanski and Bobbi Jo Graham; two step-grandchildren, Ainslie (Gary) Cooper and Jeffrey (Shannon) Temple; 15 great-grandchildren; and four step great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his three brothers: Frank "Lammie" Szymanski, Robert "PeeWee" Szymanski and James "Jimmy" Szymanski.
Friends and family will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. in the Cicholski Zidek Funeral Home, Inc., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights - 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial with military honors will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. To send an online condolence please visit www.cicholski zidekfh.com.