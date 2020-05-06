Leota L. "Babe" Slee, 81, of Kittanning, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at home.She was born Oct. 20, 1938, in Kittanning, to the late Roy J. and Florence P. (Treece) Cravenor.Leota was a homemaker and a member of the Kittanning Church of the Nazarene.She was survived by her husband, Clair E. Slee; son, Dennis E. (Brenda) Slee; son, Roy J. (Jaime) Slee; grandchildren: Jason Campbell, Jessica (Adam) Moser, Evan (Meredith) Slee, Erica (Matthew) Adams, Dalton Slee, and Johanna Schmela; great-grandchildren: Naomi Campbell, Gwyndolyn Moser, Eve Slee, and Ellis Adams; and sister-in-law, Betty Cravenor. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Roy, Henry and Leonard Cravenor; and sisters: Ruby Moorhead and Rosella Craft.The family will hold private services at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning with Pastor Justin Lamison officiating.Interment will be the Worthington Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Leota's honor to the Lutheran Senior Life VNA Hospice at 115 Nolte Drive Ext., Kittanning, PA 16201.For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in Leader Times on May 6, 2020.