Leslie Hahn, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in his residence in Sarver.
He was born on April 20, 1952, in Chicora, to William K. and Miriam Hahn.
He was a graduate of Karns City High School. He married Anita McCulloch on Aug. 15, 1997. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a firefighter before working as a registered nurse in the psychiatric department at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital for 28 years.
Les greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, had a passion for golfing, enjoyed going to his fishing camp and walking his dog, Penny. He was depended upon by many and had a selfless personality.
He is survived by his wife, Anita; brother, Richard (Linda) Hahn; three stepchildren: Steven Booth, Laura (Vince) Mildner and Brian (Katherine) Booth; and grandchildren: Austin Kemp, Justine Mildner and Paul and Luke Booth.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William K. and Miriam Hahn; and his grandparents, Leslie and Martha Riggle.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Les was a part of, are invited to his viewing from 2-6 p.m. Friday at the Mantini Funeral Home, 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, where the service will follow visitation at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .