Leslie Marlene Firment, 72, of Kittanning, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born on Aug. 20, 1948, to James and Elva Mae (Aites) Fair in Kittanning.

Leslie worked as a cashier for Trader Horn, Kittanning. She was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro.

Leslie is survived by her husband of 48 years, Victor Firment; two sons, Victor M. (Ashleah) Firment and Andrew Firment, all of Kittanning; granddaughters, Bella and Lyla Firment; four sisters: Barbara Siar, of San Antonio, Texas, Vickie Fair, of Ford City, Susan (John) Digiacomo, of Meadville and Robin (Nathan) Hileman, of Ford City; and two brothers, James D. (Susan) Fair, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Lorne (Karen) Fair, of Conroe, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, Pa.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro, with the Rev. Ron Maquinana officiating. Please everyone meet at church.

Interment will take place in St. Mary's Byzantine Cemetery, Sagamore.

All CDC regulations will be followed. carsonboyer.com