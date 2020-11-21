1/
Leslie Marlene Firment
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Leslie Marlene Firment, 72, of Kittanning, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born on Aug. 20, 1948, to James and Elva Mae (Aites) Fair in Kittanning.

Leslie worked as a cashier for Trader Horn, Kittanning. She was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro.

Leslie is survived by her husband of 48 years, Victor Firment; two sons, Victor M. (Ashleah) Firment and Andrew Firment, all of Kittanning; granddaughters, Bella and Lyla Firment; four sisters: Barbara Siar, of San Antonio, Texas, Vickie Fair, of Ford City, Susan (John) Digiacomo, of Meadville and Robin (Nathan) Hileman, of Ford City; and two brothers, James D. (Susan) Fair, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Lorne (Karen) Fair, of Conroe, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, Pa.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro, with the Rev. Ron Maquinana officiating. Please everyone meet at church.

Interment will take place in St. Mary's Byzantine Cemetery, Sagamore.

All CDC regulations will be followed. carsonboyer.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved