Lewis "Stukes" "Tut" Busovsky, 97, of Ford City, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Our Family's Home.Born Sept. 16, 1922, in Ford City, he was a son of the late Andrew and Julia (Fritch) Busovsky.He served in the U.S. Marines during World War II, serving in many fronts, including Iwo Jima, and was a recipient of the Purple Heart.Mr. Busovsky was a life member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Ford City. In 1985, he retired from P.P.G. Industries, where he worked as a crane operator.He was a member of the Sokol Club and the VFW, both in Ford City. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and music. He was the toastmaster at all the family weddings and he loved his family very much.Mr. Busovsky is survived his children: Barbara Campbell, of Manorville, Louis (Connie) Busovsky, of Phoenixville and Susan (Tom) Dracz, of Greencastle; his grandchildren: Damian Campbell, Andy Busovsky, Luke Busovsky, Ann Marie Simonetti, John Busovsky, Leigh Campbell, Christine Nalbandian and Tim Busovsky; and 14 great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ludmila Busovsky, who died June 12, 2001, and two brothers, Milan and Joseph Busovsky.Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. Due to ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, no more than 25 people will be permitted inside the funeral home at a time, and guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering to visitation. A private service will be held for his family on Wednesday, with interment following in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.To share memories and extend condolences, please visit www.welchfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on May 19, 2020.