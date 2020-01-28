|
Lewis Leon Colin, 97, of Lower Burrell, passed peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in ACMH Hospital in East Franklin Township.
He was born Feb. 12, 1922, in Gravenhurst, Ontario, Canada, to the late Leon Jean and Grace M. (Stitt) Colin.
Lew resided in Tarentum, and Natrona Heights, before moving to Lower Burrell.
He was a 1940 graduate of Tarentum High School.
A World War II veteran, Lew served as a U.S. Navy Fighter bomber pilot, flying Grumman F6F Hellcats and Chance Vought Corsair F4U's from the US Essex Class Aircraft Carrier U.S.S. Randolph.
Ensign Colin shot down four confirmed Japanese aircraft and destroyed many others on the ground along with much ordinance of ships, trains and tanks.
Lew worked in the accounting offices of Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp. in Brackenridge, for 42 years, retiring on Dec. 31, 1982. He was the founder of the Alle-Kiski Sports Car Club, serving as president from 1956-1960. Lew was involved with many other sporting activities including motorcycles, boats and aircraft.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member and president of the Tarentum District Sportsmen's Club. Lew served as a Pennsylvania State Constable from 1984-1987, a Democratic Committee Person for the City of Lower Burrell from 1984-1996, served on the City of Lower Burrell Parks Commission from 1984-1992, was appointed to the City of Lower Burrell's first Emergency Management Coordinator position in 1985 and wrote the City's Disaster Plan and Policy that was adopted by many cities throughout Pennsylvania.
He also served on the City of Lower Burrell Planning Commission from1992 until 1995, when he was appointed to the Lower Burrell Zoning Hearing Board, also serving as secretary until December 2008.
Lew was a member of Lower Burrell Volunteer Fire Company No. 3, life member of American Legion Post 868 in Lower Burrell, where he was a past Chaplain and Commander, winning Commander of the Year by the 31st District in 1995 and 1998, life member of V.F.W. Post 92, in Lower Burrell, life member of the 7th Street Sportsmen's Club, New Kensington, life member of the North American Hunting Club, life member of the Consumer's League of America, New Kensington, associate member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Allegheny Valley Lodge No. 39, and past treasurer of the Joint Veterans Action Council.
Lew enjoyed the vacations he took annually with his wife, and the most memorable was the first reunion of the United States Navy Air Group 12 in Charleston, S.C., in 1987.
Lew is survived by his wife of 37 years, Patricia Louise (Wray-Wood) Colin; step-sons: Robert E. (Betty) Wood, of Maryville, Tenn., Eric H. Wood, of Maryville, Tenn. and Mark K. Wood (also known as Marc Michael Killian), of Sun City Center, Fla.; step grandchildren: Tammy J. (Steven) Cupp, Sherry R. Borquez-Webster, Joseph Correll and Patricia Y. Martin; step-great-grandchildren: Megan N. Cupp, Stephanie J. Cupp, Heaven L. Borquez-Webster, Angel R. Borquez-Webster, Haley K. Borquez-Webster, Alleson J. Borquez-Webster, Briana F. Borquez-Webster, Casey T. Martin,
Caleb T. Martin and Cyrus T. Martin. Also surviving are a stepniece Hollie R. (Joseph) Pukal and family, of Fawn Township and step-brother-in-law, Ronald N. (Agnes) Wray and family, of Greenwood, S.C.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. in the Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home, Inc., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights 724-224-8688, where a blessing service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m.
Burial will be in Eddyville Cemetery, Eddyville.
The V.F.W. Post 92 will hold services in the funeral home on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. followed by American Legion Post 868 at 6 p.m.
To send an online condolence please visit www.cicholski zidekfh.com.