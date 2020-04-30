|
Lewis M. Berry, 63, of Kittanning, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born Sept. 18, 1956, in Kittanning, to the late Edward Berry and Jessie Cousins.
Lewis graduated with a G.E.D from Kittanning.
Lewis worked at Carson Industries in Freeport, for many years and retired from there.
For many years, Lewis was an active member of the Cadogan Field & Stream.
Lewis loved to go fishing, spending time with his dog, Sky, and spending time with his family. Lew loved to play guitar with his brothers.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory two sons: Lewis A. Berry and fiancée, Julia Kotora, of Adrian, and Joshua (Berry) Toy, of Ford City; brother, Edward Berry; sisters: Laurie Bemish, Sherry Rapach and Mary Hiller; stepbrothers: Jack Berry, Todd Berry and Donnie Priester; step sisters: Amy Reese, Tonka Berry and Goldie Berry; granddaughter, Jayla Renee Berry; his dog, Sky; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Bill Berry; nephew, Shawn Jacob Berry; nieces,
Denise Roddy and Tina Geckel; and half brother, Andrew Stall.
Private services will be held. Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning is assisting the family with the arrangements.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help offset the funeral expenses.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.