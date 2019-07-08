Lewis "Lou" Solak, 95, formerly of Ford City, passed peacefully, on Friday, July 5, 2019. Lou was born on Oct. 19, 1923, in Ford City, Pa., son of the late Anthony Solak and Anna (Hufchuck) Solak. Lou was an accomplished basketball player for Ford City High School. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy, during World War II. He served on the USS Wasp aircraft carrier as a tail gunner on the Curtiss Hellcat Dive-bomber flying many sorties. He retired from PPG Industries after working as a master machinist. Lou was a dedicated family man with family always coming first. In his spare time, Lou loved listening to polka music and playing the harmonica, and was an avid and skilled hunter and fisherman. He took every opportunity to share his knowledge and wisdom with his many grandchildren. He was of the Catholic faith and will be greatly missed. One of eight children, Lou had four brothers, Ted, Walter, Frank, and Charles Solak; and three sisters, Stephanie Salankiewicz, Helen Stepek and Mary Jane Dietz. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death are his loving wife, Barbara, of 52 years, and two stepchildren, Joan Lichanec and Barbara Kornachuck. Lou is survived by his loving stepchildren: son, Joe Zanetti, Sr., of Eden, N.C., and daughter, Theresa Skukalek of Conneaut Lake, Pa., 11 grandchildren: Joseph, Jeffrey, and John Lichanec, Joseph Zanetti, Jr., Annie Johnson, Toni Johnson, Mark and Barbara Cravner, Kimberly Kiick, Victor and David Skukalek; and 15 great-grandchildren. Friends will be welcomed from 6-8 p.m. Monday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. Parting prayers will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Church with Father Sebastian Hanks, O.S.P., as celebrant. Interment will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.